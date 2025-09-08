BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Startup Recorder

Pakistan’s Bookme partners with Saudi rewards and loyalty platform Resal

  • We are steadily positioning Bookme as a regional travel-tech player, says founder
BR Web Desk Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 05:16pm

Pakistani e-ticketing startup Bookme signed a deal to become a ticketing technology provider for Saudi Arabia’s rewards platform, Resal.

“Pleased to announce that Bookme has partnered with resal, Saudi Arabia’s leading rewards and loyalty platforms, trusted by enterprises like Aramco, stc, SAB, and Mobily”, Faizan Aslam, Bookme’s founder and CEO, announced on LinkedIn.

He said that through this partnership, Bookme becomes a ticketing technology provider for the Resal Super App, enabling millions of users across the Kingdom to redeem their loyalty points for flights, hotels, events, and experiences worldwide.

“This collaboration is strategically important for us,” he said, adding: “Resal’s strong ecosystem and Bookme’s technology together unlock a powerful proposition: global travel and entertainment access embedded into everyday customer journeys.”

“It also represents another major step in our journey of expansion. From our beginnings in Pakistan to now building a presence across GCC and MENAP, we are steadily positioning Bookme as a regional travel-tech player.”

Aslam explained that this is more than a commercial partnership, “it’s a signal of Bookme’s direction.”

“Our vision is to create an international platform that brings together affordability, convenience, and accessibility for travelers across emerging markets, and Saudi Arabia is central to that roadmap.

Meanwhile Hatem Kameli, co-founder & CEO, Resal, said on LinkedIn: “We’re excited to announce our new partnership with Bookme… creating more value and memories for employees and customers worldwide.“

Resal is a digital loyalty ecosystem that bridges individuals, merchants, and businesses through seamless reward management. It closed a $9 million Series A round in August 2024.

It lets users consolidate and spend loyalty points via one wallet; merchants can launch and manage digital loyalty initiatives while corporates can reward employees/customers with digital vouchers or cards.

Bookme, founded in 2013, is a Pakistan-based digital ticketing platform that lets users book bus, flight, cinema, and event tickets online, replacing much of the country’s traditional paper-based system.

It has integrated with banks and mobile wallets like JazzCash and Easypaisa to support cashless payments, and in recent years has expanded into corporate travel services and the Saudi market.

Bookme formally raised $7.5 million in a Series A round on December 9, 2021. This round was co-led by Zayn Capital, Lakson Venture Capital, Hayaat Global, along with participation from BY Ventures, Jabbar Internet Group, Millville Opportunities, and Mentor’s Fund.

