Al Shaheer Corporation resumes production at both manufacturing facilities

Al Shaheer Corporation Limited announced on Monday that it had successfully resumed production at both of its manufacturing facilities.

The company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today.

The notice said that the management had undertaken significant restructuring of its business operations which was expected to enhance revenue generation going forward.

Moreover, the company said that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) removed the caution previously imposed on the operation of the company’s bank accounts.

“This development reflects positively on the company’s compliance status and internal governance practices,” the notice further said.