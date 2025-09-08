BML 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
DCL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.78%)
DGKC 236.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.55%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.8%)
FFL 18.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
GCIL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.37%)
HUBC 197.00 Increased By ▲ 10.93 (5.87%)
KEL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.43%)
KOSM 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.99%)
MLCF 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.77%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PAEL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (7.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
POWER 19.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.03%)
PPL 191.34 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.46%)
PREMA 42.23 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.88%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.52%)
SNGP 133.64 Increased By ▲ 12.15 (10%)
SSGC 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.93%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TREET 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
TRG 57.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.54%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Five killed in shooting at Jerusalem bus stop

Reuters Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 02:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Five people were killed in a shooting at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday, Israel’s ambulance service said, while the police said the perpetrators had been killed.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the shooting or what was the motive. Palestinian militant group Hamas praised two Palestinian “resistance fighters” who it said had carried out the attack but it stopped short of claiming responsibility.

The ambulance service identified the five victims as a 50-year-old man, a woman in her fifties and three men in their thirties. It said 11 other people had suffered injuries, including six who were in a serious condition with gunshot wounds.

Israeli police said two attackers arrived by car and opened fire at a bus stop at Ramot Junction.

They said a security officer and a civilian shot and killed the assailants. Several weapons, ammunition and a knife used by the attackers, who police only identified as “terrorists”, were recovered at the scene, police said.

Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group, also praised the shooting but did not claim responsibility for it.

The junction is located in a part of Jerusalem that Israel captured in the 1967 war and later annexed in a move that the United Nations and most countries do not recognise.

The prime minister’s office said Benjamin Netanyahu was holding a “situation assessment” with security officials.

Reuters footage showed a heavy police presence in the Ramot area following the shooting.

The ambulance service said a paramedic arriving at the scene reported that several victims were lying on the road and the sidewalk, some unconscious.

Deadly break in at UN warehouse as aid trickles into Gaza

“This was a very severe scene,” the ambulance service cited paramedic Fadi Dekaidek as saying.

The Israeli military said it had deployed soldiers to the area and were aiding police in the search for suspects. Soldiers were also operating in areas of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to conduct interrogations and “thwart terrorism”, it said.

In October 2024, two Palestinians, one armed with a gun and the other armed with a knife, killed seven people in Tel Aviv.

In November 2023, two Palestinian gunmen killed three people at a Jerusalem bus stop. Israeli security services said that the attackers in the 2023 Jerusalem shooting were linked to Hamas.

Occupied Jerusalem Israel ambulance service Jerusalem shooting

Comments

200 characters

Five killed in shooting at Jerusalem bus stop

Karachi rains may continue till Wednesday, PMD warns after morning showers

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 156,000 level

Saudi Arabia sends relief convoy for Punjab’s flood victims

Pakistani rupee secures 22nd successive gain against US dollar

India favourites to defend geopolitically-charged Asia Cup

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Thatta Cement approves Rs5.5bn Sukuk to fund expansion plans

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan

Chicken prices could rise as corn prices shoot up 64%

Read more stories