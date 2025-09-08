Markets
India’s chief economic adviser says Trump’s tariffs could shave 0.5% off GDP, Bloomberg News reports
US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on India could reduce the country’s gross domestic product by half a percent this year, the nation’s Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Monday.
“Depending upon how long it lasts even in this financial year, it may translate into a GDP impact of somewhere between 0.5% to 0.6%,” he told Bloomberg TV.
Comments