India’s chief economic adviser says Trump’s tariffs could shave 0.5% off GDP, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2025 11:53am
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on India could reduce the country’s gross domestic product by half a percent this year, the nation’s Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Monday.

“Depending upon how long it lasts even in this financial year, it may translate into a GDP impact of somewhere between 0.5% to 0.6%,” he told Bloomberg TV.

Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran

