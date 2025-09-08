India’s Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale as new CEO

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, has named Harshavardhan Chitale, who heads Dutch lighting maker Signify’s professional business, as CEO effective Jan. 5, 2026.

Chitale will replace Vikram Kasbekar, who was named acting CEO after Niranjan Gupta resigned earlier this year.

Kasbekar will continue as Chief Technology Officer, Hero said on Monday.

Chitale’s appointment will accelerate the ‘Splendor’ motorcycle maker’s push into electric and emerging mobility, Chairman Pawan Munjal said in a press release.

Chitale previously led Philips Lighting India through its spin-off into a standalone company.

He has also held senior roles at HCL Infosystems and Honeywell Automation India.

Hero MotoCorp shares were trading flat after the news.