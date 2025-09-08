BML 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
CPHL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
DCL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.78%)
DGKC 236.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.55%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.8%)
FFL 18.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.43%)
GCIL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.37%)
HUBC 197.00 Increased By ▲ 10.93 (5.87%)
KEL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.43%)
KOSM 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.99%)
MLCF 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.77%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PAEL 57.15 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (7.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
POWER 19.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.03%)
PPL 191.34 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.46%)
PREMA 42.23 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.88%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.52%)
SNGP 133.64 Increased By ▲ 12.15 (10%)
SSGC 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (4.93%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TREET 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
TRG 57.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.54%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale as new CEO

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2025 11:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, has named Harshavardhan Chitale, who heads Dutch lighting maker Signify’s professional business, as CEO effective Jan. 5, 2026.

Chitale will replace Vikram Kasbekar, who was named acting CEO after Niranjan Gupta resigned earlier this year.

Kasbekar will continue as Chief Technology Officer, Hero said on Monday.

Chitale’s appointment will accelerate the ‘Splendor’ motorcycle maker’s push into electric and emerging mobility, Chairman Pawan Munjal said in a press release.

Max Healthcare, IndiGo parent to enter India’s Nifty 50 index after rejig, NSE says

Chitale previously led Philips Lighting India through its spin-off into a standalone company.

He has also held senior roles at HCL Infosystems and Honeywell Automation India.

Hero MotoCorp shares were trading flat after the news.

Hero MotoCorp

Comments

200 characters

India’s Hero MotoCorp names Harshavardhan Chitale as new CEO

Karachi rains may continue till Wednesday, PMD warns after morning showers

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 156,000 level

Saudi Arabia sends relief convoy for Punjab’s flood victims

Pakistani rupee secures 22nd successive gain against US dollar

India favourites to defend geopolitically-charged Asia Cup

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Thatta Cement approves Rs5.5bn Sukuk to fund expansion plans

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan

Chicken prices could rise as corn prices shoot up 64%

Read more stories