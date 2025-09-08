BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 96.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
DCL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (9.24%)
DGKC 241.90 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (1.89%)
FCCL 60.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.5%)
GCIL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.17%)
HUBC 199.30 Increased By ▲ 13.23 (7.11%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.56%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
MLCF 112.30 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.72%)
NBP 173.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.73%)
PAEL 56.65 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (6.37%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
POWER 20.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 189.47 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
PREMA 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PRL 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.63%)
PTC 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
SNGP 123.66 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.79%)
SSGC 41.36 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.4%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
TREET 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,950 Increased By 134.1 (0.85%)
BR30 49,522 Increased By 1238 (2.56%)
KSE100 155,706 Increased By 1428.7 (0.93%)
KSE30 47,531 Increased By 467.9 (0.99%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars steady on yield support, yen retreat

  • That helped underpin the Aussie at $0.6558, having bounced 0.6% on Friday to as high as $0.6589
Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2025 10:53am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were on steadier footing on Monday as the heightened prospect of lower US interest rates weighed on the greenback, while political uncertainty in Japan dragged on the yen.

A weak US payrolls report saw markets fully priced for a quarter point cut from the Federal Reserve next week, with a small chance of 50 basis points.

At the same time, upbeat economic news at home has diminished the chance of an easing from the Reserve Bank of Australia this month and pared back the probability of a November cut to 80% from almost 100%.

The diverging outlook saw the spread on Australian 10-year bond yields over Treasuries widen to around 20 basis points, from -20 basis points a couple of months ago.

That helped underpin the Aussie at $0.6558, having bounced 0.6% on Friday to as high as $0.6589.

Resistance is layered around $0.6600 and $0.6625, with support at $0.6482.

In Japan, the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stoked speculation his successor might raise government spending, and thus already sky-high borrowing.

That helped lift the Aussie 0.6% on the yen to 97.26 , within a whisker of major resistance in the 97.30 to 97.43 zone that marks a range of peaks stretching back to January.

A break higher would be bullish for a rally to at least 99.16 yen.

The kiwi dollar held at $0.5890, after rallying 0.8% on Friday to as far as $0.5917.

The turnaround was timely as the kiwi had been testing support under $0.5900 amid expectations of more rate cuts at home.

A dovish turn by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has led markets to almost fully price another quarter point cut to 2.75% in October, and a move to 2.5% by February.

Ross Weston, head of balance sheet management at Kiwibank, noted the speculation had widened the gap between 10-year swap rates and two-year swaps by 13 basis points over the past month to trade above 100 basis points.

“More cuts now are being interpreted as more hikes later,” he said in a note.

“The 2-year part of the curve remains relatively anchored by monetary policy expectations,” he adds.

“Combined with global fiscal concerns, this is pushing long-end yields higher and steepening curves.”

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars steady on yield support, yen retreat

Records tumble, KSE-100 breaches 156,000 level in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Oil prices gain as risks of sanctions on Russia offset OPEC+ output hike

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

Personal data: Probe ordered into ‘online sale’

Automated income tax refund system not implemented

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

President accords approval to two key bills

Read more stories