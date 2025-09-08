BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
BOP 19.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.54%)
DCL 15.06 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (9.53%)
DGKC 241.95 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (1.91%)
FCCL 60.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
FFL 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.66%)
GCIL 32.31 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.36%)
HUBC 199.10 Increased By ▲ 13.03 (7%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.56%)
KOSM 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
MLCF 112.15 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.58%)
NBP 173.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.74%)
PAEL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
POWER 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
PPL 189.20 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.32%)
PREMA 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PRL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.53%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
SNGP 123.65 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.78%)
SSGC 41.37 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.42%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.25%)
TREET 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 58.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,950 Increased By 134.1 (0.85%)
BR30 49,522 Increased By 1238 (2.56%)
KSE100 155,564 Increased By 1287.1 (0.83%)
KSE30 47,473 Increased By 409.6 (0.87%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-08

Khamenei bemoans low oil production

AFP Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday bemoaned his country’s oil production levels and called for the diversification of its export markets as Tehran faces renewed pressure from the West.

“Oil production in the country — with the importance it has in the economy, which is obvious — is low,” Khamenei said in a meeting with cabinet members.

“Our oil production methods are old methods; the tools are old ... We are behind many of the oil-rich regions of the world.”

Iran’s oil industry has been under crippling Western sanctions since the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018 under Donald Trump in his first term.

Since returning to office, Trump has pursued a “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran to cripple its economy.

Khamenei also called for “more dynamism” on oil exports, stressing the need for multiple and diverse customers, with China still the dominant buyer of Iranian oil.

About 92 percent of Iran’s oil is destined for the Asian giant, often at significant discounts, according to Iranian media.

Relations with Europe have also deteriorated over Iran’s nuclear program. Last month, Britain, France and Germany triggered the so-called “snapback” mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal to reimpose UN sanctions.

Iran halted cooperation with the UN’s IAEA nuclear watchdog following a 12-day war with Israel, during which the United States and Israel struck key Iranian nuclear facilities.

The conflict disrupted nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at reaching a new deal. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a Sunday-published op-ed on The Guardian that Tehran remains open to diplomacy and “there is still time — and a dire need — for an honest conversation.”

UN IAEA Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Oil oil production Iran supreme leader Iranian oil

Comments

200 characters

Khamenei bemoans low oil production

Records tumble, KSE-100 breaches 156,000 level in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Oil prices gain as risks of sanctions on Russia offset OPEC+ output hike

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

Personal data: Probe ordered into ‘online sale’

Automated income tax refund system not implemented

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

President accords approval to two key bills

Read more stories