President accords approval to two key bills

Recorder Report Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 09:15am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday accorded his approval to two important legislative measures – the National Institute of Health (Reorganisation) Amendment Bill, 2025 and the Anti-Dumping Duties Amendment Bill, 2025 – marking a decisive step towards strengthening the health sector and trade regulatory framework.

The NIH Reorganisation Bill, which the National Assembly passed on August 12, seeks to revamp the institution’s governance and operational structure to enhance its capacity and effectiveness in delivering critical public health services.

According to an official statement from the President Secretariat’s Press Wing, the amendments will fortify the NIH’s role as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s health infrastructure amid rising public health challenges.

9 bills including income tax, dumping duty passed by NA

On the economic front, the Anti-Dumping Duties Amendment Bill, also ratified by both houses of Parliament, aims to provide legal clarity for imposing anti-dumping duties on projects financed through Chinese grants.

The bill’s provisions will be applied retrospectively from July 1, 2020, said the statement.

This move was initiated following recommendations made during a progress review meeting on Gwadar projects in October 2022, reflecting the government’s efforts to safeguard domestic industries against unfair trade practices.

The approval of these bills is seen as part of the government’s broader reform agenda to reinforce institutional governance and protect economic interests while fostering closer ties with international partners.

