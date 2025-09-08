BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PTI expels 11 GB lawmakers, including CM Gulbar

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 09:28am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expelled 11 members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, including Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, accusing them of violating party policy by forming a forward bloc and voting against party directives.

The decision, which came to light on Sunday, followed the issuance of expulsion notices dated September 5. The notices cited a “clear violation” of PTI policy and alleged that the lawmakers had caused “harm to the party’s interests and reputation”.

Among those removed are several members of Gulbar Khan’s cabinet, including Abdul Hameed, Haji Shah Baig, Mushtaq Ahmad, Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi, Shamsul Haq Lone, Dilshad Bano, Raja Nasir Ali Khan Maqpoon, Surayya Zaman, Raja Azam Khan Amacha and Raja Fazal Rahim.

25 PTI MNAs have not quit NA panels

“The reason for your termination is your actions in the GB Assembly, especially making a forward bloc and voting against the party decision,” the notices stated.

The lawmakers were also warned against using the party’s name, designation or affiliation, with a threat of legal action in case of non-compliance.

Separately, PTI issued a show-cause notice to former Gilgit-Baltistan governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, accusing him of encouraging defections within the party ranks.

He has been asked to submit a written explanation within two days or face further disciplinary measures.

Gulbar Khan, a former PTI member, assumed the office of chief minister in July 2023 following the disqualification of then-chief minister Khalid Khurshid by the GB Chief Court over allegations of submitting a fake law degree.

Khan, supported by a group of PTI dissidents, went on to form a coalition government with the backing of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

At the time, PTI condemned the development, describing it as a “robbery of public mandate in broad daylight”.

The party had initially issued show-cause notices to the lawmakers who supported Gulbar Khan’s election – many of whom have now been formally expelled by PTI.

