US to target more businesses after Hyundai raid

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s administration plans to target more businesses for immigration enforcement after a raid on a Hyundai facility in Georgia led to hundreds of arrests, a top White House official said on Sunday.

Speaking on CNN’s ‘State of the Union,’ White House border czar Tom Homan said the administration would intensify the focus on workplaces. “We’re going to do more worksite enforcement operations,” Homan said. “No one hires an illegal alien out of the goodness of their heart. They hire them because they can work them harder, pay them less, undercut the competition that hires US citizen employees.”