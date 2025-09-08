BML 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 19.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 96.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
DCL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.16%)
DGKC 241.95 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (1.91%)
FCCL 60.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
FFL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
GCIL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.55%)
HUBC 198.69 Increased By ▲ 12.62 (6.78%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.75%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
MLCF 112.50 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.9%)
NBP 173.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.59%)
PAEL 56.51 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (6.1%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
POWER 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
PPL 189.00 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.21%)
PREMA 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PRL 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.72%)
PTC 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.65%)
SSGC 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.25%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
TREET 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 58.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,962 Increased By 146 (0.92%)
BR30 49,541 Increased By 1257 (2.6%)
KSE100 155,510 Increased By 1232.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 47,446 Increased By 382.7 (0.81%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-08

Outages degrade internet connectivity in Pakistan, India: Microsoft cloud platform hit by cable cuts in Red Sea

AFP Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

DUBAI: Global tech giant Microsoft on Sunday said network traffic for its Azure cloud computing platform was experiencing increased delays in parts of the Middle East due to “undersea fibre cuts” in the Red Sea.

Microsoft did not provide an explanation for what caused the cuts to the submarine lines but noted its network had been affected since Saturday.

“Network traffic that does not traverse through the Middle East is not impacted,” the company said in a statement.

The internet access monitoring organisation NetBlocks noted that a series of submarine cable outages in the Red Sea has degraded internet connectivity in several countries, including in India and Pakistan.

Global internet and telecom cables have followed shipping routes through the Red Sea, but there has been growing anxiety about the state of the lines after Yemen’s Houthi rebels began attacking passing merchant vessels in late 2023, in actions the group said was in solidarity with the Palestinians amid the Gaza war.

The laying and operation of underwater cables have long been the preserve of a consortium of large telecoms operators, but internet giants have largely taken over in recent years as they strive to keep up with ballooning flows of data.

About 1.4 million kilometres (nearly 900,000 miles) of fiber optic cables are laid on the ocean floor, enabling the provision of essential services such as trade, financial transactions, public services, digital health and education around the world.

Damage to submarine cables is not uncommon.

According to the International Cable Protection Committee, there are an average of 150 to 200 outages per year worldwide, or around three incidents a week.

Fishing and anchoring is believed to be responsible for a vast majority recorded damage to the lines.

Natural hazards to the cables also include ageing, abrasions and equipment failure.

India Pakistan Microsoft Red Sea Microsoft cloud outage internet connectivity

Comments

200 characters

Outages degrade internet connectivity in Pakistan, India: Microsoft cloud platform hit by cable cuts in Red Sea

Records tumble, KSE-100 breaches 156,000 level in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Oil prices gain as risks of sanctions on Russia offset OPEC+ output hike

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

Personal data: Probe ordered into ‘online sale’

Automated income tax refund system not implemented

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

President accords approval to two key bills

Read more stories