BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
BOP 19.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
CPHL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.12%)
DCL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.78%)
DGKC 241.89 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (1.89%)
FCCL 61.03 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
FFL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
GCIL 32.32 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.39%)
HUBC 199.37 Increased By ▲ 13.30 (7.15%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.06%)
KOSM 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
MLCF 112.55 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (2.95%)
NBP 172.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.3%)
PAEL 56.26 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (5.63%)
PIAHCLA 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
POWER 20.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.19%)
PPL 190.25 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (1.88%)
PREMA 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
PRL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.64%)
PTC 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.36%)
SNGP 124.60 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (2.56%)
SSGC 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.62%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.82%)
TREET 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
TRG 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,989 Increased By 173 (1.09%)
BR30 49,655 Increased By 1371 (2.84%)
KSE100 155,923 Increased By 1646.2 (1.07%)
KSE30 47,608 Increased By 545.3 (1.16%)
Markets Print 2025-09-08

Most Gulf markets fall on weak oil prices

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

DUBAI: Most Gulf stock markets closed lower on Sunday amid falling oil prices, with Saudi Arabia’s index declining for the ninth time in 10 sessions.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - had fallen on Friday as a weak US jobs report dimmed the outlook for energy demand, while swelling supplies may increase further after Sunday’s meeting of OPEC and allied producers.

Eight OPEC+ countries agreed to raise oil output in October by 137,000 barrels per day, an OPEC+ source told Reuters while the meeting was underway.

