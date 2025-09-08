CJP sets up ‘OLFC’

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has established an Overseas Litigants Facilitation Cell (OLFC) to provide dedicated support to litigants residing abroad seeking access to Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The new cell aims to serve as a direct point of contact for overseas litigants, easing their access to justice through digital platforms.

An official statement issued by the Supreme Court Registrar Office, said that overseas Pakistanis with the right to approach the Supreme Court can now reach the facilitation cell via a dedicated WhatsApp number (+92-326-4442444) or the court’s online complaints portal.

The statement clarified that the term “overseas litigants” includes any individual living outside Pakistan, regardless of nationality, who has the legal right to file petitions or applications before the Supreme Court.

Located at the Principal Seat of the Supreme Court, the cell will be overseen by the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the Chief Justice. It will handle the submission of petitions, applications, and grievances through electronic means and facilitate requests for early hearings.

The OLFC will also provide case updates and enable the electronic provision of certified copies of court orders. A digital record of all processed matters will be maintained, with periodic reports submitted to the Chief Justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025