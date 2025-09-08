BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
BOP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 96.86 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.71%)
DCL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (9.24%)
DGKC 241.75 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (1.83%)
FCCL 60.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
FFL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
GCIL 32.23 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.1%)
HUBC 198.69 Increased By ▲ 12.62 (6.78%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.56%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
MLCF 112.50 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.9%)
NBP 173.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.74%)
PAEL 56.44 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.97%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
PPL 189.00 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.21%)
PREMA 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PRL 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.72%)
PTC 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 123.70 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.82%)
SSGC 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
TREET 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,962 Increased By 146 (0.92%)
BR30 49,525 Increased By 1240.9 (2.57%)
KSE100 155,559 Increased By 1281.9 (0.83%)
KSE30 47,471 Increased By 407.9 (0.87%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-08

CJP sets up ‘OLFC’

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi has established an Overseas Litigants Facilitation Cell (OLFC) to provide dedicated support to litigants residing abroad seeking access to Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The new cell aims to serve as a direct point of contact for overseas litigants, easing their access to justice through digital platforms.

An official statement issued by the Supreme Court Registrar Office, said that overseas Pakistanis with the right to approach the Supreme Court can now reach the facilitation cell via a dedicated WhatsApp number (+92-326-4442444) or the court’s online complaints portal.

The statement clarified that the term “overseas litigants” includes any individual living outside Pakistan, regardless of nationality, who has the legal right to file petitions or applications before the Supreme Court.

Located at the Principal Seat of the Supreme Court, the cell will be overseen by the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the Chief Justice. It will handle the submission of petitions, applications, and grievances through electronic means and facilitate requests for early hearings.

The OLFC will also provide case updates and enable the electronic provision of certified copies of court orders. A digital record of all processed matters will be maintained, with periodic reports submitted to the Chief Justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OLFC Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi

Comments

200 characters

CJP sets up ‘OLFC’

Records tumble, KSE-100 breaches 156,000 level in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Oil prices gain as risks of sanctions on Russia offset OPEC+ output hike

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

Personal data: Probe ordered into ‘online sale’

Automated income tax refund system not implemented

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

President accords approval to two key bills

Read more stories