Ex-CM Balochistan emphasises strong economy for national defence

KARACHI: Mir Alauddin Marri, former Chief Minister, Balochistan has said that without a strong economy, national defense is not possible in today’s world.

Addressing a press conference at FPCCI on Saturday, he said that the business community should be given an opportunity to work openly for the country in the field of economic development.

He was of the view that Pakistan has not taken advantage of CPEC, the country’s geographical importance and many other opportunities.

Balochistan’s budget is Rs 150 billion and revenue is only Rs 31 billion.

Mir Alauddin Marri has said Balochistan Bank has finally been approved with the intervention of SIFC.

He pointed out that Iran has brought gas to our border but Pakistan unfortunately could not lay its share of gas lines.

He noted that during Corona and in terms of avoiding default, the country’s economy performed well because a consultative process was carried out in the country.

A broad consultative process will also have to be carried out to solve the current economic problems in the country, said Nasir Khan, Vice President FPCCI. Investment is actually leaving the country; it is not coming in he mentioned. He pointed out that Microsoft did not leave Pakistan in a day; rather it is a symptom of a continuing economic problem.

Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman, Policy Advisory Board, FPCCI said that perhaps in history, Defence Day and Eid Milad-un-Nabi will never come together. The fact is that both days come together is a good omen. He said that this is a huge opportunity for Pakistani as there is a 50% tariff on India and a 19% tariff on Pakistan from the US.

Abdul Muhaiman Khan, Vice President and Regional Chairman Sindh, FPCCI has demanded that electricity tariff should be reduced to 9 cents and interest rate to 6 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025