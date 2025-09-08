BML 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Alibaba.com inks MoU with MoITT to accelerate digital trade

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Alibaba.com, a leading global B2B e-commerce platform, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ignite-National Technology Fund, under Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT), to strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy and expand global opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

Under the MoU, Alibaba.com will organise and facilitate online or offline promotional activities, including Pakistan trade shows and online national pavilion, deliver targeted B2B e-commerce training and provide AI powered tools to selected SMEs and startups. Ignite will support implementation by identifying potential exporters, coordinating seminars in key cities, and promoting Alibaba.com-led initiatives across Pakistan.

The MoU was signed in Beijing during 2nd Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference by Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of IT & Telecom Pakistan, and Roger Luo, Head of South & Southeast Asia at Alibaba.com, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

On this development, Shaza Fatima said that Pakistan is standing at the cusp of global e-commerce opportunity, where the passion and entrepreneurial acumen of our youth will enable them to showcase their abilities and products and at global level.

She said that this partnership with Alibaba.com is an important step for Pakistan’s digital economy. “By equipping our SMEs and startups with advanced e-commerce tools and access to global markets, and by aligning our institutions with international best practices, we aim to foster innovation, support export growth, and strengthen Pakistan’s participation in global digital trade”, she added.

Roger Luo said that by combining Alibaba.com’s platform capabilities, AI-driven tools and targeted training with government support, we can help SMEs scale, improve export competitiveness and build sustainable digital trade pathways.

Alibaba mou MOITT MoU signed

