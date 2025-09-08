KP govt increases minimum wage to Rs40,000

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the increase of minimum wage from Rs 36,000 to Rs 40,000 per month and also approved the purchase of 50 more buses for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service. The approval was granted in 38th meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet held here with Chief Minister Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. Besides, provincial ministers, the administrative secretaries of the provincial departments also attended.

The meeting made various important decisions related to public welfare, health, law and order, tourism and forests sectors.

The cabinet approved communication strategy for the provincial government. A grant of Rs 1247.5 million was approved to the PDMA to assist the displaced families of Bajaur. Reconstruction of Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line in Peshawar and approval for new police stations and outposts were approved.

The provision of land for establishing a police station in Akbarpura Nowshera was approved. Swabi sub-jail was given the status of district jail, and transfer of prisoners and posts was approved.

The cabinet also approved the upgradation of Mansehra Ogi Hospital to Category-D hospital. Grants were approved for festivals of Kalash and Bahai communities. Approval has been given for the purchase of 50 more buses for BRT.

It has been decided to establish the country’s largest safari park in Nowshera. Approval has been given to give land to the Forest Department for growing forests on 14,718 acres of land in Tank Band Peru.

It also granted approval to hand over the historical building of Chashma Rest House, Dera Ismail Khan to the Department of Archaeology and establishment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arts and Crafts Display Centre in Islamabad.

The share of the districts having dams and hydropower stations in the net hydel profit was also increased from 10 to 15 percent while amendments to Health Care Commission Rules and Women’s Commission Rules Stamp Act 1899 were also approved by the cabinet.

It was decided to provide a building for the establishment of NADRA office in Dera Ismail Khan. A patient from DI Khan was approved to receive Rs 6 million in aid for a kidney transplant. A provincial contingent will participate in the Islamabad National Youth Games 2025, for which funds were approved.

It was decided to provide Rs 100 million in aid in the form of ration to the earthquake victims of Afghanistan.

The cabinet was also briefed on the situation of wheat and commodities. Wheat reserves in the province were declared satisfactory, and further purchases will be decided keeping in mind the need.

In the meeting, special prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of those who died during the flood situation in the country and the earthquake in Afghanistan and for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025