Boat tragedy: PM condoles deaths

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a rescue boat tragedy in Jalalpur Pirwala.

The Prime Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the families of five people who lost their lives in the accident and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of deceased, and patience for the bereaved families.

Directing authorities to expedite relief efforts, the Prime Minister said that rescue and relief operations in the flood affected areas must be further accelerated and made more effective. He emphasized that timely and comprehensive assistance should be ensured for all displaced persons.

He also instructed that coordination and cooperation with provincial governments be further strengthened to enhance rescue and relief operations.

Highlighting the broader challenge, the Prime Minister said Pakistan continues to suffer from the harmful effects of climate change despite contributing negligibly to global greenhouse gas emissions. He noted that Pakistan remained among the most affected countries in the world due to climate change.

PM Shehbaz said the federal and provincial governments were jointly developing an effective strategy and comprehensive planning in vulnerable areas to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Measures were being taken to strengthen early warning systems, build resilient infrastructure, and further improve rescue and relief mechanisms, he added.