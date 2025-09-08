JI seeks compensation for Landi Kotal flood victims

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Landi Kotal chapter demanded of the Federal and provincial governments to compensate the flood affected persons in Landi Kotal like Swabi, Bajaur and Swat.

Addressing to a press conference in District Press Club, Landi Kotal on Sunday Tehsil Ameer of JI Murad Hussain Afridi flanked by General Secretary Aman Afridi and others said that like other parts of the country the flood destroyed number of houses and washed away valuables of tribesmen however the Federal and Provincial government had turned blind eyes towards them.

They said that the local welfare organizations extended possible necessary assistance to the flood affectees but no visible help from the government had been announced for them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025