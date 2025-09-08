BML 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Print 2025-09-08

13 districts of southern Punjab: Power supply to 113,000 consumers suspended

APP Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has suspended electricity supply to more than 113,000 consumers across 13 districts of south Punjab as a precautionary measure following a rise in floodwater levels.

According to MEPCO officials, electricity on 151 feeders has been disconnected at the transformer level under safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent accidents and safeguard lives.

In Sahiwal district, power supply to 15,610 consumers on nine feeders was cut off due to flooding, while electricity has already been restored to 7,685 consumers as water receded.

Meanwhile, 16 feeders serving 16,337 consumers have been shut down, while in Bahawalpur, 10,987 consumers on 22 feeders were also affected. Similarly, 13 feeders in Lodhran with 924 consumers, 13 feeders in Pakpattan with 6,167 consumers and five feeders in Rahim Yar Khan with 1,509 consumers have been switched off.

The situation was also critical in Vehari, where 23,395 consumers on 15 feeders have been disconnected. Other affected districts include Khanewal with 20,933 consumers on 14 feeders, Bahawalnagar with 6,992 consumers on 20 feeders, Rajanpur with 124 consumers on two feeders, D.G. Khan with two consumers on one feeder, Muzaffargarh with 10,114 consumers on 20 feeders, and Kot Addu with 275 consumers on one feeder.

Flood relief camps have been established by MEPCO in all districts, headed by SDOs and XENs, with line staff working around the clock. Teams were monitoring floodwater levels and remained on alert to respond to any emergencies and restore electricity as soon as conditions improved, Mepco sources added.

