Speakers pay homage to Prof Khurshid

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that Professor Khurshid Ahmad had dedicated his entire life to Islam and Pakistan. His political, economic, and educational vision and legacy should be taken as a guiding light, he said, and added it was not only his dream but his lifelong mission to see Pakistan distinguished and among the leading nations of the world.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman expressed these views while addressing the condolence reference held in memory of late Professor Khurshid Ahmed at Mansoorah on Sunday. He said Pakistan is not just a piece of land, but the name of an ideology and a belief, saying Pakistan carries a message of peace and security not only for the Muslim Ummah but for all humanity.

At the condolence reference, notable speakers also addressed the gathering, including renowned scholar and Vice Chancellor of Riphah University Professor Dr. Anis Ahmad, Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami Ameerul Azeem, Chairman of the Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad Khalid Rahman, PILDAT Board of Directors member Javed Nawaz, Editor of Tarjuman al-Quran Professor Saleem Mansoor Khalid, Secretary General of Alkhidmat Foundation Syed Waqas Anjum Jafri, and Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Ziauddin Ansari Advocate.

Chief Jamaat-e-Islami further said that although Professor Khurshid Ahmad lived a long life, his work far exceeded his years. His services in the fields of economics and education for Pakistan and the Muslim world will always be remembered. He was the intellectual heir of Syed Abul A’la Maududi (RA). Intellectual maturity and steadfastness were his distinctive qualities, he added.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the late Professor Khurshid Ahmad kept on working until his last breath to make Pakistan an Islamic and welfare state. He said that his vision regarding education was enviable, and he wanted to see Pakistan among the leading nations in the field of education. He never hesitated to present proposals to the government. He said, “The late professor said education is the responsibility of the state, but the rulers failed to fulfill their duty. Education is the right of the people, not a charity. If the owners of private educational institutions refrain from turning education into a business, it would be a great service to the nation.”

He added that Professor Khurshid Ahmad never held back from expressing his political opinion; rather, he always preferred to move forward on the basis of common ground. His thought was vast, and in his knowledge and discourse, there was never any trace of self-interest.

Addressing the gathering, Ameerul Azeem said that Professor Khurshid Ahmad guided institutions and played an exemplary role in the fields of education and economics. From Malaysia to Indonesia and Pakistan, he laid the foundations of Islamic banking and universities.

Professor Dr. Anis Ahmad said that Professor Khurshid Ahmad was firmly committed to serving Islam and Pakistan. He carried forward the thought of Maulana Maududi (RA) and worked to uproot capitalism, communism, and the interest-based economy. Javed Nawaz said that the late professor organized and systematized the knowledge of economics, which is a historic contribution.

Khalid Rahman said that Professor Khurshid served as a member of the Senate for 22 years. Former Senate chairmen Wasim Sajjad and Raza Rabbani testify that during times of disputes, when it became difficult to run the House, Professor Khurshid Ahmad’s well-reasoned speeches resulted in dispelling bitterness and move forward, he added.

The ceremony concluded with a prayer by the distinguished religious scholar, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Abdul Malik.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025