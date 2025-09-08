BML 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 96.84 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (9.82%)
DGKC 241.85 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (1.87%)
FCCL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
FFL 19.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.55%)
GCIL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
HUBC 199.25 Increased By ▲ 13.18 (7.08%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.56%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
MLCF 112.50 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.9%)
NBP 173.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (6.05%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
POWER 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
PPL 189.20 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.32%)
PREMA 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.44%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
SNGP 123.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.64%)
SSGC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.37%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
TREET 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,959 Increased By 142.6 (0.9%)
BR30 49,541 Increased By 1257 (2.6%)
KSE100 155,526 Increased By 1248.5 (0.81%)
KSE30 47,455 Increased By 392.1 (0.83%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-08

Speakers pay homage to Prof Khurshid

Safdar Rasheed Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that Professor Khurshid Ahmad had dedicated his entire life to Islam and Pakistan. His political, economic, and educational vision and legacy should be taken as a guiding light, he said, and added it was not only his dream but his lifelong mission to see Pakistan distinguished and among the leading nations of the world.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman expressed these views while addressing the condolence reference held in memory of late Professor Khurshid Ahmed at Mansoorah on Sunday. He said Pakistan is not just a piece of land, but the name of an ideology and a belief, saying Pakistan carries a message of peace and security not only for the Muslim Ummah but for all humanity.

At the condolence reference, notable speakers also addressed the gathering, including renowned scholar and Vice Chancellor of Riphah University Professor Dr. Anis Ahmad, Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami Ameerul Azeem, Chairman of the Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad Khalid Rahman, PILDAT Board of Directors member Javed Nawaz, Editor of Tarjuman al-Quran Professor Saleem Mansoor Khalid, Secretary General of Alkhidmat Foundation Syed Waqas Anjum Jafri, and Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Ziauddin Ansari Advocate.

Chief Jamaat-e-Islami further said that although Professor Khurshid Ahmad lived a long life, his work far exceeded his years. His services in the fields of economics and education for Pakistan and the Muslim world will always be remembered. He was the intellectual heir of Syed Abul A’la Maududi (RA). Intellectual maturity and steadfastness were his distinctive qualities, he added.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the late Professor Khurshid Ahmad kept on working until his last breath to make Pakistan an Islamic and welfare state. He said that his vision regarding education was enviable, and he wanted to see Pakistan among the leading nations in the field of education. He never hesitated to present proposals to the government. He said, “The late professor said education is the responsibility of the state, but the rulers failed to fulfill their duty. Education is the right of the people, not a charity. If the owners of private educational institutions refrain from turning education into a business, it would be a great service to the nation.”

He added that Professor Khurshid Ahmad never held back from expressing his political opinion; rather, he always preferred to move forward on the basis of common ground. His thought was vast, and in his knowledge and discourse, there was never any trace of self-interest.

Addressing the gathering, Ameerul Azeem said that Professor Khurshid Ahmad guided institutions and played an exemplary role in the fields of education and economics. From Malaysia to Indonesia and Pakistan, he laid the foundations of Islamic banking and universities.

Professor Dr. Anis Ahmad said that Professor Khurshid Ahmad was firmly committed to serving Islam and Pakistan. He carried forward the thought of Maulana Maududi (RA) and worked to uproot capitalism, communism, and the interest-based economy. Javed Nawaz said that the late professor organized and systematized the knowledge of economics, which is a historic contribution.

Khalid Rahman said that Professor Khurshid served as a member of the Senate for 22 years. Former Senate chairmen Wasim Sajjad and Raza Rabbani testify that during times of disputes, when it became difficult to run the House, Professor Khurshid Ahmad’s well-reasoned speeches resulted in dispelling bitterness and move forward, he added.

The ceremony concluded with a prayer by the distinguished religious scholar, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Abdul Malik.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

JI Engineer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

Speakers pay homage to Prof Khurshid

Records tumble, KSE-100 breaches 156,000 level in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Oil prices gain as risks of sanctions on Russia offset OPEC+ output hike

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

Personal data: Probe ordered into ‘online sale’

Automated income tax refund system not implemented

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

President accords approval to two key bills

Read more stories