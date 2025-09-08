Message of CM on Defence Day

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said in her message on Defence Day that the entire nation salutes every officer, soldier, martyr and Ghazi of Pakistan Army on this day. She said, “In the battle for justice, Pakistan Army has shown its iron fist in the comity of nations by gaining superiority over the enemy.”

She underscored that brave sons of the soil who stand on borders to secure territorial sovereignty of our beloved homeland are our pride. Pakistan Army has proven that wars are not won with weapons but with faith and belief. By the grace and mercy of Allah Almighty, today’s Pakistan is stronger and invincible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025