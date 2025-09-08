Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW): Punjab CM congratulates Muslims

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif offered heartfelt congratulations to all Muslims on the blessed occasion of Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW). She remarked that Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW) is a message of joy for the entire Muslim Ummah. She said in her message on the occasion,” Peace be upon him (SAW) who is the mercy of the worlds, peace be upon him (SAW) who is the reason for creation of this universe, peace be upon him (SAW) who is the pride of existence.

Madam Chief Minister said that arrival of the Holy Prophet (SAW) in the world is a source of mercy and happiness for the entire universe. His teachings took humanity from darkness to the peak of light. She highlighted that every success lies in following the teachings of Holy Prophet (SAW), and paid him (SAW) rich tributes for teaching peace, harmony, respect , equality, forgiveness and justice for humanity. She added that by following teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW), it is possible to eliminate oppression, abuse, injustice and disorder from society.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that love of Holy Prophet (SAW) demands that we resolve our differences in the light of teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) as his life is a practical interpretation of the Holy Quran. She highlighted that success of both the state and the politics is possible only when we follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (SAW), because it is necessary for us to model our individual and collective lives according to the beautiful role model set by our beloved Holy Prophet (SAW).

