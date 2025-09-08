BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Historic MoUs signed at Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: Beijing marked a new chapter in Pakistan–China economic cooperation as several historic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed at the Pakistan-China Business-to-Business Investment Conference. These landmark agreements, facilitated through the dedicated efforts of the Government of Punjab and Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf, represented a major breakthrough in attracting foreign investment to the province.

The MoUs, signed with multiple prominent Chinese companies, will pave the way for fresh collaboration in technology, healthcare, and other key sectors. These agreements reflect Punjab’s forward-looking development agenda and its commitment to becoming a hub of international investment.

Chairman PBIT Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf highlighted Punjab’s vision for growth and prosperity, outlining the province’s priority sectors and investment opportunities. He emphasized that Punjab remains committed to ensuring an investor-friendly environment, backed by facilitation and government support.

Chinese investors expressed confidence in Punjab’s policies and appreciated its strong commitment to investment promotion. The agreements are expected to create new jobs, generate economic activity, and accelerate the province’s integration into the global economy.

This milestone in Beijing not only strengthens the enduring Pakistan–China partnership but also sets the foundation for a new era of foreign investment in Punjab, positioning the province as a regional leader in trade, technology, and industrial development.

