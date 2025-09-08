BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Kazakh DPM/FM due today

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: In a clear signal of strengthening ties between Islamabad and Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu arrives today (Monday) for a pivotal two-day official visit – setting the stage for the highly anticipated visit of the Kazakh President to Pakistan scheduled for November.

Nurtleu’s delegation, a powerhouse 13-member team that notably includes Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport, aims to turbocharge bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

The visit will see joint working group meetings on agriculture and information technology, underlining a shared push to turn diplomatic goodwill into tangible economic dividends.

Kazakhstan DPM Murat Nurtleu

