BML 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 96.84 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (9.82%)
DGKC 241.85 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (1.87%)
FCCL 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
FFL 19.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.55%)
GCIL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
HUBC 199.25 Increased By ▲ 13.18 (7.08%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.56%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
MLCF 112.50 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.9%)
NBP 173.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.74%)
PAEL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (6.05%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
POWER 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
PPL 189.20 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.32%)
PREMA 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.44%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
SNGP 123.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.64%)
SSGC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.37%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
TREET 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,959 Increased By 142.6 (0.9%)
BR30 49,541 Increased By 1257 (2.6%)
KSE100 155,526 Increased By 1248.5 (0.81%)
KSE30 47,455 Increased By 392.1 (0.83%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-08

Finance ministry, Railways, power sector benefiting from SAP platforms: Saquib Ahmad

Press Release Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq and Bahrain, and former OICCI Executive Committee member, has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for a Digital Pakistan is fully aligned with SAP’s mission of transforming enterprises into intelligent digital enterprises.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s private sector is increasingly geared up to adopt SAP’s advanced platforms to drive efficiency, resilience, and innovation across industries. “The government’s strong digital agenda is creating the right environment for businesses to modernize. At SAP, we are committed to leading this transformation by replacing outdated processes with intelligent technologies that enable sustainable growth. At SAP, we are enabling businesses in Pakistan to transform with intelligent technologies that

empower growth, efficiency, and long-term sustainability,” said Saquib Ahmad.

He highlighted that key public sector institutions are already benefitting from SAP’s cutting-edge solutions. “The Ministry of Finance supports its national budget-making process on SAP platforms, the AGPR manages pension disbursements, Pakistan Railways runs its ticketing and scheduling systems, while critical industries such as textiles and the power sector are also leveraging SAP for operational excellence,” he noted.

Saquib Ahmad further said that SAP’s trusted partners, including Systems Limited and TMC, are playing a pivotal role in implementing next-generation solutions in areas such as cloud ERP, artificial intelligence, finance transformation, HR innovation, and business data management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

power sector Railways Saquib Ahmad

Comments

200 characters

Finance ministry, Railways, power sector benefiting from SAP platforms: Saquib Ahmad

Records tumble, KSE-100 breaches 156,000 level in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Oil prices gain as risks of sanctions on Russia offset OPEC+ output hike

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

Personal data: Probe ordered into ‘online sale’

Automated income tax refund system not implemented

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

President accords approval to two key bills

Read more stories