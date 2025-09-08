Finance ministry, Railways, power sector benefiting from SAP platforms: Saquib Ahmad

ISLAMABAD: Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq and Bahrain, and former OICCI Executive Committee member, has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for a Digital Pakistan is fully aligned with SAP’s mission of transforming enterprises into intelligent digital enterprises.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s private sector is increasingly geared up to adopt SAP’s advanced platforms to drive efficiency, resilience, and innovation across industries. “The government’s strong digital agenda is creating the right environment for businesses to modernize. At SAP, we are committed to leading this transformation by replacing outdated processes with intelligent technologies that enable sustainable growth. At SAP, we are enabling businesses in Pakistan to transform with intelligent technologies that

empower growth, efficiency, and long-term sustainability,” said Saquib Ahmad.

He highlighted that key public sector institutions are already benefitting from SAP’s cutting-edge solutions. “The Ministry of Finance supports its national budget-making process on SAP platforms, the AGPR manages pension disbursements, Pakistan Railways runs its ticketing and scheduling systems, while critical industries such as textiles and the power sector are also leveraging SAP for operational excellence,” he noted.

Saquib Ahmad further said that SAP’s trusted partners, including Systems Limited and TMC, are playing a pivotal role in implementing next-generation solutions in areas such as cloud ERP, artificial intelligence, finance transformation, HR innovation, and business data management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025