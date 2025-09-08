CPEC: Shi highlights criticality of media’s role in bringing bilateral relations, projects under focus

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Embassy Charge d’Affaires Shi Yuanqiang has said that the media’s role is significant in communicating bilateral relations and projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He expressed these views while addressing participants of the training titled “Capacity Building Workshop for Journalists and Social Media Influencers”, from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on CPEC Reporting and Media Ethics”, which was organized by the Centre for Democracy and Climate Studies (CDCS) in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad. Chinese Embassy Charge d’Affaires further stated that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and iron-clad friends.

Wang Shengjie, Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, welcoming the participants, said that as a bridge for disseminating the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan and deepening the cultural exchanges between our two countries, the media plays a crucial role in enhancing the Pakistani public’s understanding of China.

He said, “It is hoped that journalists and online influencers will leverage their respective platforms with a professional and responsible spirit, acting as communicators of China-related news, interpreters of perceptions about China, and leaders of public opinion friendly toward China, thereby continuing to contribute to promoting the traditional friendship and people-to-people amity between our two countries”.

The training participants appreciated the program, acknowledging that such initiatives enhance professional skills while promoting accurate narratives about Pakistan-China ties.

Executive Director of the CDCS, Dr. Furqan Rao, said that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic partners and enjoy an exemplary friendship. He said that the media should play a constructive role in further strengthening the bilateral relations. The factual reporting can accurately communicate to the people of Pakistan about the projects under the CPEC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025