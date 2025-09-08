US delivers flood aid consignment to Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: In response to the ongoing flood situation, the US through Army Central Command (US ARCENT) has extended humanitarian assistance for the flood-affected population of Pakistan.

A total of six flights carrying relief consignments are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan, comprising essential items including tents, dewatering pumps and generators, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The first flight arrived on Saturday with US Charge d’Affairs and Commander US ARCENT attending the reception of the initial consignment and formally handing over the relief goods to the Pakistan Army.

The consignments will be moved to Army Flood Relief Camps for onward distribution among the flood-affected people. “The Government and people of Pakistan are thankful to the US government and military for standing by the affected population of Pakistan in these testing times,” said ISPR.