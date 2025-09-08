TikToker abduction case: Court extends suspect’s physical remand

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Sunday extended the physical remand of a suspect accused of threatening and attempting to abduct TikToker Samiya Hijab.

The suspect was produced before Duty Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Azhar Nadeem following the completion of a five-day remand.

According to the court order, police sought an extension of eight days, but the court granted a further remand of three days with directives to produce him again on September 10.

During proceedings, the defence counsel, Chaudhry Zubair Gujjar, opposed the police request, contending that the accused was initially granted a two-day remand and was due to be presented before the court on September 4. However, the suspect was only produced on September 7.

In response, the investigating officer claimed the earlier mention of a two-day remand was a clerical error, which had since been rectified.

The prosecution submitted before the court the suspect’s transaction history with the complainant, along with a video in which the TikToker is seen addressing her parents.

Defence counsel Gujjar claimed the duo were engaged and presented photographs as evidence. He further alleged that the accused had demanded the return of gifts and money given to the complainant, and that false receipts had been issued in return.

The prosecution, however, maintained that Rs 45,000 had been recovered from the accused and his alleged accomplices were still at large.

“The accused was granted bail in one case but was subsequently arrested in another,” the defence argued, claiming that the suspect was present in Islamabad’s Jinnah Super area at the time of the alleged incident.

According to the FIR registered at Shalimar Police Station, the complainant accused the suspect of stalking her over several days and attempting to forcibly take her from her residence last Sunday at around 6:30 pm.

“Today’s incident further escalated when he attempted to forcibly abduct me from my house while I was returning his gifts. This amounts to abduction, harassment, and assault under the law. For evidence, I have CCTV footage,” she was quoted as saying in the FIR.

