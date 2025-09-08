BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.64%)
DCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (9.09%)
DGKC 241.95 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (1.91%)
FCCL 60.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
FFL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.43%)
GCIL 32.27 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.23%)
HUBC 198.80 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (6.84%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.75%)
KOSM 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
MLCF 112.63 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.02%)
NBP 173.38 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.81%)
PAEL 56.55 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (6.18%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
POWER 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PPL 188.90 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.16%)
PREMA 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.7%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.65%)
SSGC 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.25%)
TREET 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,962 Increased By 146 (0.92%)
BR30 49,541 Increased By 1257 (2.6%)
KSE100 155,490 Increased By 1212.9 (0.79%)
KSE30 47,441 Increased By 378 (0.8%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-08

TikToker abduction case: Court extends suspect’s physical remand

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Sunday extended the physical remand of a suspect accused of threatening and attempting to abduct TikToker Samiya Hijab.

The suspect was produced before Duty Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Azhar Nadeem following the completion of a five-day remand.

According to the court order, police sought an extension of eight days, but the court granted a further remand of three days with directives to produce him again on September 10.

During proceedings, the defence counsel, Chaudhry Zubair Gujjar, opposed the police request, contending that the accused was initially granted a two-day remand and was due to be presented before the court on September 4. However, the suspect was only produced on September 7.

In response, the investigating officer claimed the earlier mention of a two-day remand was a clerical error, which had since been rectified.

The prosecution submitted before the court the suspect’s transaction history with the complainant, along with a video in which the TikToker is seen addressing her parents.

Defence counsel Gujjar claimed the duo were engaged and presented photographs as evidence. He further alleged that the accused had demanded the return of gifts and money given to the complainant, and that false receipts had been issued in return.

The prosecution, however, maintained that Rs 45,000 had been recovered from the accused and his alleged accomplices were still at large.

“The accused was granted bail in one case but was subsequently arrested in another,” the defence argued, claiming that the suspect was present in Islamabad’s Jinnah Super area at the time of the alleged incident.

According to the FIR registered at Shalimar Police Station, the complainant accused the suspect of stalking her over several days and attempting to forcibly take her from her residence last Sunday at around 6:30 pm.

“Today’s incident further escalated when he attempted to forcibly abduct me from my house while I was returning his gifts. This amounts to abduction, harassment, and assault under the law. For evidence, I have CCTV footage,” she was quoted as saying in the FIR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

TikToker abduction case

Comments

200 characters

TikToker abduction case: Court extends suspect’s physical remand

Records tumble, KSE-100 breaches 156,000 level in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Oil prices gain as risks of sanctions on Russia offset OPEC+ output hike

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

Personal data: Probe ordered into ‘online sale’

Automated income tax refund system not implemented

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

President accords approval to two key bills

Read more stories