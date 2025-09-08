Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrated in KP with religious zeal, fervour

PESHAWAR: Eid-Milad -un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The sacred day dawned with a 21-gun salute in the provincial metropolis to pay homage to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The government had already announced a public holiday in all educational institutes and government offices for the occasion.

Special prayers were offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Streets, roads, markets and buildings were beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

A number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences and religious gatherings were organised across the province to mark the annual religious event.

In Peshawar, at least eight processions emerged from different areas with large participation of people of all ages. Of these events, the main procession was taken out from Milad chowk to Qissa Khwani Bazaar and the other was a seerat-un-Nabi conference which was also addressed by chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur and religious scholars of different schools of thought.

Similarly, the people belonging to different sections of life also arranged distribution of food, pudding and juices in love with the last prophet (PBUH).

Another well attended naatia conference was held at Pardah Bagh where students of schools and religious seminaries took part in the naat Khwani.

The main procession started from Milad Chowk passing through Rampura, Ghantaghar, chowk Yaadgar and ended at Qissa Khwani with collective prayers for the Muslim Ummah and our country.

Right security arrangements were made on the occasion to avert any untoward incident. Police and volunteers continuously kept checking the movement of people to ensure the safety of the participants.

Addressing the Seerat conference the Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur extended his congratulations to the entire Muslim community on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. He emphasized that the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brought happiness and mercy not just to Muslims, but to all of humanity, and that his teachings serve as a comprehensive guide for mankind.

The CM described the Prophet’s birth as a great favour from Allah, stating that love for him is a fundamental part of faith and that his life was a beacon for all people to achieve success in this world and the next.

Gandapur highlighted that the Prophet (PBUH) always taught the importance of respecting humanity, practicing forgiveness, upholding justice, and eliminating oppression. He noted that the Prophet’s Farewell Sermon is a manifesto that continues to guide people worldwide. The CM urged the Muslim community to return to these universal teachings to restore their greatness and stressed that only by adopting the principles of the State of Medina can a developed Islamic welfare society be established.

He concluded by encouraging Muslims to use this blessed day to renew their commitment to reforming their character and actions in accordance with the Prophet’s example and to work towards building a just and fair society.

Ulema and mashaikh also shared views about the life and teachings of prophet Muhammad (PBUH). They urged the people to follow the principles of Islam and teachings of the last prophet (PBUH).

