Safety first: KE urges caution amid monsoon rains

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: The monsoon season has firmly set in across the country, and with another rain spell now entering Karachi, several parts of the city already witnessed light to moderate showers on Sunday.

As forecasts point to heavier showers in the coming days, K-Electric (KE) urges citizens to prioritise safety and remain vigilant, particularly in areas where water logging becomes an issue.

With centralised monitoring of both weather patterns and the power supply situation, KE’s operational teams remain on alert. The company’s management is also closely coordinating with civic agencies and the city administration to ensure a timely and effective response as weather conditions evolve. The utility acknowledged the challenges heavy rains bring for citizens and emphasised that public safety remains its top priority.

KE spokesperson reiterated the appeal to the public to maintain safe distance from electrical infrastructure, including poles, consumer service brackets outside homes, meters, and broken or entangled cable and internet wires, particularly in waterlogged areas.

“As monsoon activity continues, ensuring public safety requires both operational vigilance and citizen responsibility. Strict adherence to safety procedures and timely coordination between utilities and civic bodies remain essential to minimising risk and maintaining urban resilience,” said Imran Rana, Spokesperson KE.

“Extra care should also be taken inside homes. Avoid touching switches or wires that may have been exposed to rain. We strongly advise citizens to remain cautious around electricity infrastructure and promptly report emergencies so our teams can respond.”

For electricity safety-related emergencies, customers can contact KE via its 118 call centre. For individual complaints regarding power supply, customers may also reach out through the KE website, KE Live App, KE’s WhatsApp service, and other social media platforms.

