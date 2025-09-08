Governor Sindh visits Afghan Consulate in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori paid a visit to the Afghan Consulate in Karachi on Sunday, where he was warmly received by Consul General Syed Abdul Jabbar Takhari along with the diplomatic staff.

During the visit, Governor Tessori expressed deep sorrow over the recent earthquake casualties in Afghanistan’s Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, conveying heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the victims and their families.

He also assured the Afghan representatives of every possible cooperation and continued support from the people and government of Sindh.