EWA to employees: ABHI partners with Jaffer Brothers

Recorder Report Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:39am

KARACHI: In a progressive step toward employee financial empowerment, ABHI has partnered with Jaffer Brothers (Pvt) Limited to introduce Earned Wage Access (EWA) for its workforce aimed to prioritize employee welfare and drive financial inclusion in Pakistan.

Through ABHI’s EWA solution, Jaffer group employees can instantly access a portion of their earned salary via the ABHI mobile app or SMS, within 30 seconds, anytime, anywhere. This innovative solution eliminates the stress of waiting until payday, helping employees manage unforeseen expenses, reduce dependency on high-interest loans, and improve financial resilience.

This strategic collaboration underscores Jaffer groups’ longstanding commitment to its employees while reinforcing ABHI’s mission of making financial freedom accessible for all. By integrating on-demand salary access, both organisations are setting a new precedent for employee welfare and financial empowerment in Pakistan.

Rayaan Sayeed, Head of Sales at ABHI said that ABHI’s mission has always been to financially empower employees and partnering with Jaffer Brothers will allow extending that mission further, ensuring their workforce has the financial flexibility and security.

Uroosa Meraj (Chief People Officer & Head of Corporate Communica-tions, Jaffer Brothers (Pvt) Limited) said that the company is excited to partner with ABHI to introduce Earned Wage Access for our employees. This initiative underscores our commitment to their financial well-being, allowing them instant access to earned wages and enhancing their financial security, she added.

