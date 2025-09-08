Peshawar: prices of essential items increase sharply

PESHAWAR: Prices of some essential food commodities have sharply increased in the retail market. A weekly-market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed that price of flour has increased due to ban on wheat and flour movement by government of Punjab as a 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2400/sac against the price of Rs1700-1800 and brown-coloured flour sac at Rs1800-1900 against the price of Rs1400/sac in the open market. Wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

Price of tomato is being soared up in retail market as available at Rs150-160 per kilogram against the price of Rs80-100 per kg in the open market. Onion was being sold at Rs100 per kilogram against the price of Rs70-80/kg in the previous week, the survey said. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs600/kg and Rs200 and Rs300/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg. Lemon is being sold at Rs400 per kilogram in the retail market.

Prices of other veggie prices remained high in the open market. Peas was being sold at Rs200 per kg, capsicum at Rs100-120/kilo, ladyfinger Rs100-150 and Rs200/ kilo, Arvi Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs150/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs100-120/ kilo, Tenda Rs100/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs70/ kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/ kg in the retail market.

The survey noted the price of sugar remained unchanged as it was available at Rs180-200/kg in the open market.

In the retail market, the survey noted the price of cooking oil/ghee of various brands and qualities remain stable.

Similarly, prices of live chicken/meat remained high in the retail market, while the price of farm eggs being sold at Rs360 per dozen. Cow meat without bone was available at Rs1100 and cow meat with bone is being sold at Rs1000 per kilogramme against the official rates announced by local authorities concerned. Mutton beef was being sold from Rs2500 to Rs3000/kg in the open market, the survey added.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

A mixed trend was also witnessed in prices of pulses, according to the survey.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs360/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300-320/kg, while toota rice was available at Rs200-220/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs480, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs400/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal Channa at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440/ kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs420/kg against Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white Channa from Rs360/kg.

