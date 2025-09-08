Millions affected as Punjab floods worsen

LAHORE: Punjab is facing one of its worst flood emergencies in recent years, as overflowing rivers and breached dykes have submerged vast areas, displacing millions and destroying crops.

The situation has become so severe that the Pakistan Army has been called in to assist rescue operations across the province.

According to Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed, more than 4.15 million people across 4,150 villages have been affected by floods in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers. Of these, over 2 million people have been relocated to safer areas, while rescue efforts are ongoing in severely inundated regions. The official report confirms the loss of 56 lives so far.

Standing crops on thousands of acres have been destroyed, particularly in Bahawalnagar, Multan, and Kabirwala. In Bahawalnagar alone, 143 villages were submerged, forcing over 100,000 residents to migrate. Similar devastation has been reported in Kabirwala, where floodwaters from the Ravi submerged 40 villages, leaving more than 80,000 people homeless.

Authorities have set up 423 relief camps, 512 medical camps, and 432 veterinary camps across affected districts. Alongside the evacuation of people, more than 1.5 million livestock have also been shifted to safer locations.

In Multan’s Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil, the worst-hit area due to its location at the confluence of the Sutlej and Chenab rivers, over 50 villages have been inundated. City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali confirmed that 14 Army boats, 8 boats from Rescue 1122, and 5 hired by the police are engaged in the rescue mission, bringing the total to 27 boats. In Manga Mandi, Rescue 1122 teams successfully shifted nine people trapped in Ravi floodwaters to safety.

Protective dykes in Kahror Pakka, Rathanwala, Mochiwala, and Dera Dilawar have collapsed, allowing water to rapidly flow towards populated areas. In Bahawalnagar and Chishtian, breaches in temporary embankments built by locals have cut off dozens of villages from nearby cities. The situation worsened further after a super dyke in Alipur gave way, submerging additional settlements.

Officials have also raised alarms about upstream water reservoirs nearing full capacity. In Pakistan, Mangla Dam is 87pc full, while Tarbela has reached 100pc. On the Indian side, Bhakra is 90pc full, Pong 99pc, and Thein 97pc. With a fresh spell of rains, authorities fear more releases from Indian dams, which could further aggravate the crisis downstream in Punjab.

The Flood Forecasting Division reported extremely high water flows: 543,000 cusecs at Trimmu and 489,000 cusecs at Panjnad in the Chenab, 152,000 cusecs at Baloki in Ravi, and a very high flood at Sutlej’s Ganda Singh Wala point. High-level flooding has also been recorded at Shahdara, Sadhanai, and Head Sulemanki.

While the water level has stabilised temporarily at some embankments near Multan, officials continue to strengthen flood defences with soil pouring. Irrigation officials warned that despite minor relief at Ganda Singh, the threat of further flooding persists across Punjab.

Adding to the crisis, police in Chishtian registered cases against 17 individuals accused of attempting to break temporary protective dykes in Kamran village. Authorities cautioned that such actions put entire communities at risk, particularly in the flood belt of the Sutlej where locals had erected 160 km of makeshift embankments.

With millions affected, crops destroyed, and more rains forecast, Punjab’s flood crisis remains critical. Officials say the coming days will be decisive as rescue, relief, and dam management efforts continue at full scale.