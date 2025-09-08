BML 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 96.90 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.75%)
DCL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.73%)
DGKC 241.65 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (1.79%)
FCCL 60.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.26%)
FFL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.91%)
GCIL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.33%)
HUBC 198.45 Increased By ▲ 12.38 (6.65%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.75%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
MLCF 112.64 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (3.03%)
NBP 173.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.77%)
PAEL 56.34 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (5.78%)
PIAHCLA 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.36%)
POWER 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
PPL 189.00 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.21%)
PREMA 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
PTC 23.72 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.64%)
SNGP 123.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.45%)
SSGC 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
TREET 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,962 Increased By 146 (0.92%)
BR30 49,525 Increased By 1240.9 (2.57%)
KSE100 155,553 Increased By 1275.4 (0.83%)
KSE30 47,459 Increased By 396.1 (0.84%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-09-08

Saudi launches Damascus area reconstruction project

AFP Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:51am

DAMASCUS: Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday humanitarian projects for Syria including the removal of wartime rubble around Damascus, weeks after inking investment deals worth billions to help rebuild the country’s infrastructure.

The oil-rich Gulf kingdom has been a major backer of the new Syrian government, which came to power after an Islamist-led offensive toppled longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.

At an event Sunday in Damascus, the Saudi state-run King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) announced an aid package that includes a project to clear more than 75,000 cubic metres of rubble from the capital and its surroundings.

Syria Saudi Arabia Damascus investment deals Syria reconstruction project

Comments

200 characters

Saudi launches Damascus area reconstruction project

Records tumble, KSE-100 breaches 156,000 level in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Oil prices gain as risks of sanctions on Russia offset OPEC+ output hike

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

Personal data: Probe ordered into ‘online sale’

Automated income tax refund system not implemented

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

President accords approval to two key bills

Read more stories