World Print 2025-09-08

Almost 900 people were arrested at London Palestine Action protest, police say

Reuters Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 07:55am

LONDON: British police said on Sunday they had arrested almost 900 people at a demonstration the previous day in support of Palestine Action, and the government appealed for people to stop demonstrating in support of the banned campaign group.

Britain proscribed Palestine Action under anti-terrorism legislation in July after some of its members broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged military planes.

That followed vandalism and incidents targeting defence firms in Britain with links to Israel. The group accuses Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government of complicity in what it says are Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

Hundreds of Palestine Action supporters have since been arrested at demonstrations, many of them over the age of 60. London police said 890 had been held following a protest near parliament in central London on Saturday, the highest number of detentions from a single such protest to date.

Of those, 857 were detained for showing support for a banned group, while 17 were arrested for assaults on officers after police said the protest turned violent.

“The violence we encountered during the operation was coordinated and carried out by a group of people ... intent on creating as much disorder as possible,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Claire Smart.

The protest organisers, a group called Defend Our Juries, said that among those arrested were priests, war veterans and healthcare workers, and that they included many elderly and some disabled.

“These mass acts of defiance will continue until the ban is lifted,” a spokesperson said.

Palestine Action’s proscription puts the group alongside al Qaeda and Islamic State, making it a crime to support or belong to the organisation, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

