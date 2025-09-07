President Zardari assents to Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill

President Asif Ali Zardari has given assent to the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Following the approval of the bill, the anti-dumping duties will take effect from July 1, 2020, Radio Pakistan reported.

The bill was forwarded to the president after being passed by both the National Assembly and the Senate.

The bill has been approved to provide legal clarity on the application of anti-dumping duties on projects funded by Chinese grants.

President Zardari signs National Institute of Health (Reorganisation) Amendment Bill into law

The decision to introduce this amendment was taken in the meeting to review progress on projects in Gwadar in October 2022.

Earlier today, Zardari gave his approval to the National Institute of Health (Reorganisation) Amendment Bill 2025.

“Through this bill, the structure and governance of the National Institute of Health will be made more effective. The purpose of the amendment is to ensure the reorganization of the institution and enhance its performance,” President Secretariat Press Wing on Sunday said in a press release.