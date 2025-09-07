BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
Pakistan

President Zardari signs National Institute of Health (Reorganisation) Amendment Bill into law

National Assembly had passed the bill on August 12, says President Secretariat
BR Web Desk Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 03:49pm

President Asif Ali Zardari has given his approval to the National Institute of Health (Reorganisation) Amendment Bill 2025.

After the Senate’s assent, the National Assembly had passed the bill on August 12, along with five private members’ bills.

“Through this bill, the structure and governance of the National Institute of Health will be made more effective. The purpose of the amendment is to ensure the reorganization of the institution and enhance its performance,” President Secretariat Press Wing on Sunday said in a press release.

Approval of the bill marks a significant step toward reforms in the health sector and institutional improvement, it further said.

