BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
BOP 19.69 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.24%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
CPHL 96.18 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
DCL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.08%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.84%)
FFL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
GCIL 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
HUBC 186.07 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (4.69%)
KEL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 109.33 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.16%)
NBP 171.98 Increased By ▲ 15.47 (9.88%)
PAEL 53.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
POWER 20.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.77%)
PPL 186.74 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.23%)
PREMA 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
PTC 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 121.49 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.76%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
TRG 59.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Life & Style

Winners of the 82nd Venice Film Festival

  • Here are the winners from the 21 films in the main competition
AFP Published 07 Sep, 2025 12:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

VENICE: The 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival concluded on Saturday with its awards ceremony.

Here are the winners from the 21 films in the main competition, as decided by a jury chaired by American director Alexander Payne:

  • Golden Lion for Best Film - “Father Mother Sister Brother” by Jim Jarmusch (United States)

  • Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize - “The Voice of Hind Rajab” by Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia)

  • Silver Lion award for best director - Benny Safdie for “The Smashing Machine” (United States)

  • Volpi Cup award for best actress - Xin Zhilei for “The Sun Rises on Us All” by Cai Shangjun (China)

  • Volpi Cup award for best actor - Toni Servillo for “La Grazia” by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)

  • Award for best screenplay - “A pied d’oeuvre” (“At Work”) by Valerie Donzelli (France)

  • Special jury prize - “Sotto le Nuvole” (“Below the Clouds”) by Gianfranco Rosi (Italy)

  • Marcello Mastroianni Award for best young actor or actress - Luna Wedler in “Silent Friend” by Ildiko Enyedi (Switzerland)

