High-octane ‘Fuze’ thrills audience at Toronto Film Festival

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2025 06:56pm
(L-R) Scottish producer Gillian Berrie, English actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, British-Maroccan actor Nabil Elouahabi, Scottish director David Mackenzie and Australian actor Sam Worthington attend the gala presentation of “Fuze” at the Roy Thompson during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 5, 2025. Photo: AFP
TORONTO: Scottish director David Mackenzie is back with an audacious heist thriller “Fuze,” which premiered on Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival with a high-profile cast that includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James and Sam Worthington.

Set in central London, the movie begins with the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb on a construction site, forcing a massive evacuation, while a gang of criminals hatches a plan to rob a bank amid the chaos.

“It’s the first film I’ve ever done that is really just designed to be … straightforward entertainment,” Mackenzie told Reuters on the red carpet, where he was joined by Worthington and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who also appears in the film.

Worthington, who plays one of the robbers, echoed that sentiment, and said: “It’s 91 minutes long, doesn’t let up as soon as it starts.”

Taylor-Johnson reunites with Mackenzie after collaborating in the 2018 war drama “Outlaw King” and plays Will Tranter, a bomb disposal expert, while James takes on the role of the gang’s leader, Karalis. Mbatha-Raw plays the role of Chief Superintendent Zuzana Greenfield.

Mbatha-Raw called working on the movie a “liberating experience” as she got to thoroughly research her role and shadow real police officers in London in preparation.

TIFF 2025: Mkhwanazi’s ‘Laundry’ explores apartheid-era struggles

Taylor-Johnson and James skipped the premiere but spoke about their experience shooting the film in a brief video message to the audience before the screening.

The edge-of-your-seat thriller received raucous applause from the audience at the iconic Roy Thomson Hall.

In a question-and-answer session with the audience following the premiere, Mackenzie left the door open to a sequel.

A wider release date for the film has not yet been set.

