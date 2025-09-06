Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) today

LAHORE: All is set to celebrate Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) on Saturday with great religious fervor and solemnity. The day will dawn with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and a 21-gun salute in all provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered after the “Fajr” prayer for unity of the Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country.

This year the government, under a unanimously passed resolution at both Houses of the Parliament, has made special arrangements to commemorate the year 1447 Hijri as the 1500th blessed birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has chalked out a comprehensive plan, to highlight the glaring aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2025: govt announces public holiday on Sept 6

The main event of the day will be the International Seerat Conference to be held at Jinnah Convention Center Islamabad. President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are expected to grace the occasion. Prominent scholars, esteemed Ulema, diplomats and delegates from both within the country and abroad have reached Islamabad to participate in the international conference.

Besides International Seerat Conference in Islamabad, a national “Quran and Seerat Exhibition” will be held, showcasing manuscripts, publications, and digital content related to the Quran and Seerat. A special Mehfil-e-Naat under the auspices of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will be held at Pakistan National Council of Arts in Islamabad tonight which will be participated by prominent Naat Khawans from across the country.

Milad processions will be taken out in all cities on Saturday in which Ulema and Khateeb will highlight all aspects of life of Holy Prophet (PBUH), stressing adherence to his teachings and Sunnah.

Various social, educational institutions and religious organizations are organizing programmes to celebrate Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) with religious zeal and fervour. Streets, roads, buildings, mosques and houses have been decorated with green buntings, flags, colorful lights to mark this auspicious occasion.

The faithful will distribute food and also arrange functions. TV and radio channels will present special programmes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025