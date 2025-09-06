BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
BOP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.73%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.43%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.5%)
HUBC 186.81 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (5.1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
MLCF 109.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.32%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (9.9%)
PAEL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 20.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (7.51%)
PPL 186.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (2.94%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.21%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
TREET 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-06

Asian FX rallies on Fed rate-cut bets

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

BENGALURU: Asian currencies strengthened against the US dollar on Friday as traders positioned for a Federal Reserve rate cut this month, while equities posted broad gains following Wall Street’s overnight rally to record highs.

The South Korean won strengthened 0.35 percent and Taiwan’s dollar climbed 0.49 percent, leading regional currencies. Taiwan’s benchmark stock index rose 1.3 percent, extending its winning streak as technology stocks rallied.

In Thailand, the parliament was set to choose a new prime minister after a court’s dismissal of Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the post. The baht gained 0.25 percent against the greenback, while stocks in Bangkok advanced 0.99 percent as markets looked beyond the political uncertainty.

Trade, however, remained subdued with Malaysia and Indonesia observing public holidays.

Markets have all but priced in a quarter-point Fed rate cut at next week’s policy meeting, with traders expecting 60 basis points of reductions by year-end. The dollar index fell 0.2 percent to 98.11 as traders awaited US jobs data later in the day. The Fed meets on September 16 and 17. “We anticipate the Federal Reserve will ease policy over the coming months, providing room for Asian central banks to cut rates to support growth amid trade headwinds,” MUFG’s forex strategist Lloyd Chan said.

“Against a backdrop of a weaker US dollar, we favour the yen, rupiah, and ringgit.”

On Thursday, the Bank Negara Malaysia left its overnight policy rate unchanged at 2.75 percent as expected. Expectations of an easier monetary environment have supported global equities. The S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent to finish at a record high on Thursday.

Most regional stock markets rose, with the Philippines’ index climbing 0.69 percent and Singapore’s Straits Times adding 0.38 percent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.19 percent, while India’s Nifty declined 0.43 percent.

The MSCI gauge of emerging market currencies was little changed this week, while a gauge of emerging Asian equities advanced more than 1 percent, on track for its best week since August 11. Though Indonesian markets had some respite this week, they could face headwinds again as deadly protests over lawmakers’ bonuses escalated after police killed a motorcycle taxi driver during demonstrations.

