BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
BOP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.73%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.43%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.5%)
HUBC 186.81 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (5.1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
MLCF 109.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.32%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (9.9%)
PAEL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 20.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (7.51%)
PPL 186.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (2.94%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.21%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
TREET 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-06

European stocks retreat at close as weak US payrolls stoke slowdown

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

FRANKFURT: European stocks surrendered early gains to finish lower on Friday, dragged by energy and financial shares, as investors turned cautious after softer-than-expected US payrolls data heightened concerns about cracks in the world’s largest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 ended 0.16 percent lower at 541.21, with the energy index weighing heavily with a 1.8 percent drop as it mirrored lower oil prices on growing expectations of higher supply.

US job growth weakened sharply in August, confirming that labor market conditions were softening and sealing the case for an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve this month. “There are definitely signs of it cracking, and that’s what’s unnerving the market,” Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index, said.

“Initially, the focus was on the Federal Reserve rate cut expectations, and that seems to have turned away to worries about what this means for the US economy, whether the Fed is actually now behind the curve.”

According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders are widely expecting at least three US rate cuts by the end of this year.

Concerns about a slowing US economy also weighed on Wall Street, with its main indexes trading lower.

Back in Europe, regional banks came under pressure, falling 1.3 percent. Bank shares often fall on rate-cut hopes as lower interest rates compress net interest margins, hitting their profits and squeezing loan demand.

Insurance fell 0.6 percent, while financial services lost 0.3 percent. Euro zone government bond yields fell, with Germany’s 10-year bond yield down 6.1 bps to 2.661 percent, a three-week low, lagging a bigger drop in its US counterpart following the jobs data.

The real estate sector, sensitive to interest rates, jumped 1.6 percent to limit the overall decline in the STOXX 600 index, which, after Friday’s moves, ended the week with marginal losses. Energy was the biggest loser for the week, down 3.2 percent, while healthcare and media remained the biggest gainers, up 1.2 percent each this week.

On Friday, Hexagon jumped about 7.4 percent after the Swedish industrial technology group agreed to sell its design & engineering business to Cadence for 2.7 billion euros (USD3.16 billion).

European shares European stocks STOXX Europe 600 Index US payrolls data

Comments

200 characters

European stocks retreat at close as weak US payrolls stoke slowdown

PL treatment: Govt to seek IMF clarity in Budget amid PD-FD dispute

World Bank flags serious flaws in health budgeting system

Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) today

Defence Day today

Post-flood situation: Govt initiates steps to insulate people against price shocks

Sindh: ‘A highrisk flood emergency’

Bilawal advocates ‘agri emergency’

Attabad Lake, Harpo and Hanzel hydropower projects: PM forms SC to monitor progress, ensure timely execution

Tax recovery: SC allows Customs to retain jurisdiction

Sindh govt closely monitoring flood situation: Sharjeel

Read more stories