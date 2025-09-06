India’s stock benchmarks log weekly gains led by autos

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks ended flat after a volatile Friday, as investors booked gains in consumer stocks and a slide in information technology shares offset broader advances.

Both indexes still posted weekly gains, led by autos after tax cuts.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.03 percent to 24,741 and the BSE Sensex lost 0.01 percent to 80,710.76, swinging between 0.4 percent gains and 0.5 percent losses.

For the week, they added 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent respectively after the GST Council cut levies on everyday goods.

Autos jumped 5.5 percent as tax rates on small cars, motorcycles, buses, trucks, and ambulances were lowered to 18 percent from 28 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra surged 11.3 percent, notching its best week in 15 months and emerging as the top Nifty gainer.