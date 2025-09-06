Nikkei ends at over 2-week high

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at a more-than two-week high on Friday as auto shares rose after US President Donald Trump signed an order to lower tariffs on Japanese automobile shipments and other products.

The Nikkei rose 1.03 percent to close at 43,018.75, its highest close since August 19. The index rose to an intraday high of 43,220.94 soon after the opening.

The broader Topix rose 0.82 percent to 3,105.31.

“Investors welcomed the news about Trump’s order to lower tariffs on Japan’s exports, but the gains at the open were too much,” said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Toyota Motor and Honda Motor rose 1.98 percent and 1.14 percent, respectively.

Chip-related shares rose, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron gaining 2.14 percent and 0.77 percent, respectively.

Daiwa Securities’ Hosoi said the Nikkei could touch the 44,000 level next week, as sentiment was boosted by the lower tariffs on Japanese products.

The index is also seen rebounding as it fell below its 25-day moving average earlier this week, Hosoi said.