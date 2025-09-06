AKMCCC, Hyderabad inaugurates Level II NICU

HYDERABAD: The Aga Khan Maternal and Child Care Centre (AKMCCC), Hyderabad, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

This facility brings specialised treatment closer to home, ensuring that families in Hyderabad and nearby districts no longer need to travel to Karachi or other cities when their newborns require critical care.

Pakistan faces one of the highest rates of newborn mortality in the world. Each year, more than 246,000 newborns die due to preventable complications; an average of 675 babies every day within their first month of life (WHO, 2025).

A major factor behind this crisis is the limited availability of advanced neonatal facilities outside major cities. By establishing this NICU in Hyderabad, AKMCCC is addressing this gap and ensuring that families in the region have timely access to life-saving care without the burden of long and costly travel.

The new NICU is equipped with advanced technology to support newborn babies who need help with breathing, including specialised oxygen therapies. It also provides treatments and procedures vital for newborns in critical condition. By making such care available in Hyderabad, the facility will help reduce delays, ease the burden on families, and give fragile newborns the best possible start in life.

“This new NICU represents hope for countless families,” said Kashif Ali Shoro, Mayor of Hyderabad and chief guest at the inauguration. “It will save lives and bring life-saving care closer to home for the people of Hyderabad and surrounding areas.”

“Too many newborns in Pakistan lose their lives to preventable complications simply because specialised care is not available close to where they are born,” said Dr. Farhat Abbas, CEO AKU Health Services Pakistan. “This NICU will ensure that premature and critically ill babies in Hyderabad and surrounding areas have access to the same high-quality care that saves lives in major cities.”

Since joining the Aga Khan University Hospital network in 2010, AKMCCC has earned a reputation as a trusted provider of care for women and children. The Centre holds Safe Care Level 5 certification, the highest international recognition for excellence in patient safety and quality. Building on this strong foundation, the launch of the new NICU marks the latest step in AKMCCC’s ongoing commitment to advancing neonatal care in Hyderabad.

“AKMCCC’s new NICU is a major milestone in bringing specialised neonatal care closer to families in Hyderabad,” said Dr. Mairaj Shah, COO AKU Off-Campus Hospitals. “Our aim is to provide timely, high-quality care while strengthening AKMCCC’s role as a centre of excellence for women and children in the region.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by civic leaders, senior representatives of the Sindh Healthcare Commission, and leadership and doctors from the Aga Khan University Hospital. Their presence underscored the shared commitment to strengthening maternal and child health services in the region.

