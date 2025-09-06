BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
SOE LUMS, CUP&A sign MoU to strengthen teacher education, leadership

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

LAHORE: Cambridge University Press & Assessment and the Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education (SOE) at LUMS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening teacher education and leadership across Pakistan.

The MoU signing ceremony, held at LUMS, marks the beginning of a long-term partnership focused on enhancing the quality of teaching and learning through evidence-based programmes, professional development, and research initiatives.

Under this collaboration, Cambridge will bring its global expertise in education, including world-class research, qualifications, and quality assurance, while LUMS will contribute through its distinguished faculty, research-driven approach, and national outreach to scale impact across the country.

Highlighting the vision behind the collaboration, Peter Phillips, CEO, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said, “This partnership with LUMS represents a significant step forward in our mission to support educational excellence in Pakistan. By combining Cambridge’s global expertise with LUMS’ academic leadership and national reach, we aim to build capacity among teachers and school leaders, improve student outcomes, and foster innovation in education.”

Building on this, Uzma Yusuf, Country Director Pakistan, Cambridge International Education, underscored the value of long-term impact, “We are proud to collaborate with LUMS, a university known for its commitment to academic excellence and policy innovation. This MoU lays the foundation for impactful work that will empower educators and contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s education landscape.”

The MoU will also pave the way for future agreements on programme development, research collaborations, and business models.

Emphasising the critical role of collaboration in transforming education, Dr. Tayyaba Tamim, Dean, SOE, said, “Through this collaboration, SOE and Cambridge will work towards improved opportunities for professional development among educators and improve learning outcomes nationwide. Bringing together our research-driven approach with Cambridge’s global expertise, we can move beyond working in silos to co-create sustainable, evidence-based solutions to lead meaningful change in classrooms across Pakistan.”

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing Pakistan’s education sector and opens new avenues for co-developing qualifications, training programmes, and research initiatives that will shape the future of education in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

