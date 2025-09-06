BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
BOP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.73%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.43%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.5%)
HUBC 186.81 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (5.1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
MLCF 109.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.32%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (9.9%)
PAEL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 20.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (7.51%)
PPL 186.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (2.94%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.21%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
TREET 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-06

Punjab plans rainwater storage tanks in 52 cities

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister has said that the Punjab government started working on a comprehensive plan for the construction of rainwater storage tanks in 52 cities to prevent future urban flooding in Punjab.

“These rainwater storage schemes will be part of the Punjab Development Programme (PDP) and its construction will start on a priority basis,” he said while chairing a meeting on Friday to review measures to prevent urban flooding; Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Punjab Local Government Board Secretary Rizwan Naseer, Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi and others were also present.

The meeting decided to move a summary on rainwater storage tanks to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to start work in 52 cities.

Minister Zeeshan Rafique further said that under the PDP, sewerage, street construction and paving, and drainage schemes were being started in all cities in a phased manner. “Storage tanks will be built in cities to drain rainwater. In the context of recent urban flooding in Punjab, the need to build water tanks has increased,” he observed, adding that the use of rainwater collected in these tanks will reduce the pressure on underground water reserves as well as reduce risks of urban flooding.

He averred that under the Punjab Development Programme, the existing infrastructure of cities will be made capable of meeting the needs of the next 25 years. “The completion of these schemes will make it possible to prevent urban flooding,” he added.

“We should learn from the experience of the current rains and floods in Punjab and move forward. The Punjab Chief Minister has promised to provide all kinds of funds for the PDP,” he remarked, adding that municipal schemes will be completed in all cities on the model of the Lahore Development Programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

flood urban flooding Floods in Pakistan floods in Punjab Punjab Local Government Minister Punjab Development Programme rainwater storage tanks

Comments

200 characters

Punjab plans rainwater storage tanks in 52 cities

PL treatment: Govt to seek IMF clarity in Budget amid PD-FD dispute

World Bank flags serious flaws in health budgeting system

Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) today

Defence Day today

Post-flood situation: Govt initiates steps to insulate people against price shocks

Sindh: ‘A highrisk flood emergency’

Bilawal advocates ‘agri emergency’

Attabad Lake, Harpo and Hanzel hydropower projects: PM forms SC to monitor progress, ensure timely execution

Tax recovery: SC allows Customs to retain jurisdiction

Sindh govt closely monitoring flood situation: Sharjeel

Read more stories