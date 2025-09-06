Punjab plans rainwater storage tanks in 52 cities

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister has said that the Punjab government started working on a comprehensive plan for the construction of rainwater storage tanks in 52 cities to prevent future urban flooding in Punjab.

“These rainwater storage schemes will be part of the Punjab Development Programme (PDP) and its construction will start on a priority basis,” he said while chairing a meeting on Friday to review measures to prevent urban flooding; Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Punjab Local Government Board Secretary Rizwan Naseer, Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi and others were also present.

The meeting decided to move a summary on rainwater storage tanks to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to start work in 52 cities.

Minister Zeeshan Rafique further said that under the PDP, sewerage, street construction and paving, and drainage schemes were being started in all cities in a phased manner. “Storage tanks will be built in cities to drain rainwater. In the context of recent urban flooding in Punjab, the need to build water tanks has increased,” he observed, adding that the use of rainwater collected in these tanks will reduce the pressure on underground water reserves as well as reduce risks of urban flooding.

He averred that under the Punjab Development Programme, the existing infrastructure of cities will be made capable of meeting the needs of the next 25 years. “The completion of these schemes will make it possible to prevent urban flooding,” he added.

“We should learn from the experience of the current rains and floods in Punjab and move forward. The Punjab Chief Minister has promised to provide all kinds of funds for the PDP,” he remarked, adding that municipal schemes will be completed in all cities on the model of the Lahore Development Programme.

