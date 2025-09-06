Punjab Assembly continues deliberations on flood devastation

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly continued its deliberations on flood devastation for the second consecutive day, with lawmakers reaching a significant decision to authorize the formation of a special committee to address flood-related issues.

A government member presented a major proposal suggesting the establishment of a separate department to handle flood management, with the Chief Minister serving as its head. However, the opposition has severely criticized the government's current measures, deeming them insufficient.

The opposition maintains that farmers have been severely affected by the floods, and the government has failed to implement effective measures to address their plight. The session, held under the chairmanship of Raja Shah Jahan from the Panel of Chairmen, began two hours behind schedule, during which general debate on flood destruction continued.

Opposition representatives highlighted that the price of forty kilograms of wheat has exceeded 3,800 rupees. They complained that no one knows who authorized the breaking of embankments and where these breaches occurred. The Deputy Opposition Leader has submitted a resolution against inadequate relief efforts.

Provincial Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman accused mafias of creating an artificial wheat crisis to generate profits. He assured that the government would not allow bread prices to increase.

Sharp disagreements have emerged between the opposition and government regarding the alleged mistreatment of Aleema Khan, sister of PTI's founder, outside Adiala Jail. The Deputy Opposition Leader alleged that Aleema Khan was not only attacked in the presence of police but that the female attacker was allowed to escape.

People's Party member Nargis Faiz Malik countered by claiming that during PTI's tenure, Faryal Talpur was arrested from her home on Eid-ul-Fitar. Muslim League (N)'s Samiullah noted that political leadership in the country has faced incidents of shoes and ink being thrown at them.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister condemned the incident and promised to obtain detailed information to brief the assembly.

Government member Ehsan Zia strongly condemned Senator Faisal Vawda for his statements against the Senate and Parliament, emphasizing that the Pakistani nation has made countless sacrifices for democracy. He demanded that the Punjab Assembly should pass a resolution against anyone who speaks against these sacred institutions.

The assembly has approved the formation of a flood committee by majority vote. This committee will review flood-related issues and assist the government in formulating better policies to address future challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025