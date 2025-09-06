BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
PITB, ITU sign MoU to streamline fee collection

Recorder Report Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 07:05am

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Information Technology University (ITU) have signed a contract to streamline the university’s fee collection process through the implementation of PITB’s indigenous fintech solution, Pay Zen.

The contract was signed by PITB Director Development and Procurement Ata-ur-Rehman and ITU Assistant Registrar Mustafa Tirmizi. PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, ITU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Adnan Noor, PITB CFO Nadia Riaz, PayZen Joint Director Syed Ijlal Hussain and JD Mudassar Paracha were also present.

Under the agreement, PITB will spearhead the development and maintenance of PayZen’s web-based platform, enabling ITU to digitise its fee collection processes through multiple payment channels, including mobile banking, ATMs, and debit/credit cards.

The adoption of PayZen will not only simplify fee collection but also strengthen ITU’s revenue streams by ensuring secure, transparent, and efficient transactions.

As part of the initiative, PITB will also provide training to ITU staff and extend continuous technical support to guarantee seamless operations of the system throughout its lifecycle.

In his remarks, the PITB Chairman stated, “The implementation of PayZen will ensure secure, user-friendly, and transparent financial processes that will benefit both ITU and students alike.”

